Woman who robbed Carlisle Bay Resort to be sentenced this month

The woman convicted of robbing her then-employer, the Carlisle Bay Resort in 2018 will be sentenced on April 19 in the High Court.

Kathy-Ann Isaac was accused of aggravated robbery after she pretended to be a traumatised victim of a robbery that took place in June 2018.

In a strange twist, just a week after the incident, the investigations pointed to Isaac being one of the masterminds behind the crime.

The now 35-year-old Urlings woman pleaded guilty to the crime in February of last year before a High Court Judge.

On the afternoon of June 30, 2018, the Carlisle Bay Resort was targeted by a lone gunman who was seen on camera grabbing bags of money which had been packed by two workers who were captured on surveillance camera emptying a safe.

Isaac, who worked as an accountant’s clerk at the hotel, and was employed there for about 14 years, was one of those workers

When Isaac and the other employee finished packing the gunman’s bag, accomplice Anthony “Thug Life” Govia scurried off with about $100,000 in cash.

Govia, the accused gunman who is believed to have been her partner, is rumoured to have fled the country and has not been found by police to date.