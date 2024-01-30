Woman who pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody to be sentenced today

- Advertisement -

After being on the run for a week, 30-year-old Tiffanie Stephanie Howell who turned herself in to the Immigration Department on Sunday, was remanded to prison yesterday.

On January 20, Howell and 23-year-old Donnalee Samantha Salmon — both of whom are Jamaican nationals — escaped the Immigration Department’s Detention Center where they were being housed by breaking a bathroom window.

Howell who was charged for escaping lawful custody, appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday where she pleaded guilty to the charge, and will be sentenced today.

Meanwhile, the authorities continue to appeal to the public for assistance in locating Salmon who remains on the run.

Salmon is described as being dark in complexion, approximately 5 ft, 6 inches tall with a slim build, and weighing around 125 lbs.

Authorities emphasised that the public should refrain from aiding, sheltering, or approaching her and anyone with information about Salmon’s whereabouts should contact the Immigration Enforcement Unit at 764-3240 or 562-5394.