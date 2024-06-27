Woman who escaped Immigration custody to be deported this week

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A removal order has been granted for a 30-year-old Jamaican national who escaped from the Immigration Detention Centre in Antigua and Barbuda earlier this year.

Tiffanie Stephanie Howell, who had been on the run for a week before turning herself in to authorities in January, will be sent back to Jamaica following a court decision on Monday.

Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel granted the removal order requested by Immigration officials.

Howell has served a seven-month prison sentence for escaping lawful custody.

She is now back in Immigration custody awaiting her flight to Jamaica scheduled for Thursday.

On January 20, Howell and another Jamaican national, 23-year-old Donnalee Samantha Salmon broke a bathroom window to escape from the detention center.

Howell surrendered to authorities after a week and pleaded guilty in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court to the charge of escaping lawful custody.

Salmon, who remained at large for 10 days before being apprehended in the Crosbies area, received a slightly longer sentence of seven months and two weeks due to her extended time on the run and failure to surrender voluntarily.

She remains in prison serving her sentence.