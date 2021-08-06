30.2 C
Woman sentenced to months in prison after causing death by dangerous driving

Annik Lawrence, charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Twenty-two year old Annik Lawrence has been sentenced to nine months in prison, after causing the death of Kiyodie Osborne by dangerous driving.

Osborne was 21 years old when he died from multiple skull fractures.

According to court evidence Lawrence, Osborne and three other people were travelling in a vehicle she was driving.

The woman was reportedly speeding and lost control hitting a bus and a car carrying a couple and their child – before crashing into the concrete boundary of a nearby property.

Justice Colin Williams also ruled that Lawrence should have her license disqualified for two years after she is released from prison.

He also recommended that she receive counseling in prison and be given ample opportunity to communicate with her two young children who are five and two years old.

