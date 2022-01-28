23 C
Friday, 28 January, 2022
Woman power: Denise Francis becomes first PA announcer at an international cricket match

Well-known media personality and sports enthusiast, Denise Francis, created history in Antigua and Barbuda on Monday when she became the first female PA announcer at an international cricket match here.

Francis, the daughter of the late cricket commentator and sports show host, King Frank-I Francis, presented a pleasant surprise for spectators at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Monday as she disseminated information over the venue’s PA system during the England vs South Africa match. (Photo courtesy Petra the Spectator)

