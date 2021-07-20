29.7 C
Tuesday, 20 July, 2021
Woman Found with Firearm & Drugs

A 23-year-old Grays Farm woman who currently resides in Barbuda, is now in police custody assisting the police with investigations after a firearm and a quantity of Cannabis were found on her property.

Aminata Joseph-Wilson

Around 4:15 pm on Monday 19th, July, police officers attached to Barbuda Police Station executed a warrant on the property of Aminata Joseph-Wilson and found 43 grams of Cannabis and an unlicensed firearm. The items were seized and she was taken into custody. Further investigations are ongoing into the matter.

