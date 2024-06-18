Woman fined $25K on cocaine and marijuana charges

- Advertisement -

By Tahna Weston

[email protected]

A Green Bay woman caught by police attempting to smuggle drugs out of Antigua has been convicted and fined $25,000 after appearing in All Saints Magistrate’s Court.

Taji Tricia Bright pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and cocaine, and possession with intent to supply both drugs.

And while being reprimanded and discharged on the possession charges, the 30-year-old was convicted and fined for the other charges.

The court gave Bright two years to pay up or face a year behind bars.

Bright was caught at the VC Bird International Airport on May 30. She had three packages with the illegal drugs concealed on her body when the police searched her during a drug interdiction operation. Two of the packages contained cannabis while the third contained cocaine.

Officers went to the airport’s Departure Lounge about 10am on the day in question where they encountered Bright, who was waiting to board a flight overseas.

Bright was detained and taken to Police Headquarters pending further investigations.

Officers later executed a search warrant at her home, but nothing of interest was found.

The cannabis, weighing 1.4 pounds, had an estimated street value of $3,500, while the cocaine amounting to 42.5 grams was estimated to be worth $1,487.50.