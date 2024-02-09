Woman devastated by mother’s death after ‘routine’ hospital op

- Advertisement -

A woman is demanding answers over what she said was her mother’s tragic death following what was supposed to be routine surgery for gallstones.

Wenisha Larest, who told Observer she is still grappling with grief and disbelief, recounted how her 57-year-old mother Wendy Abbott went from an apparently successful surgery late last month at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre to a rapid descent in the following days.

She explained that her mother already suffered from high blood pressure, but that she was subsequently vomiting “green fluid” with her neck, shoulder and stomach all giving her problems.

She said that her mother was taken to the emergency room and was told that she had a hole in her stomach and her intestinal area.

“After that, they had to do an emergency surgery on her the following morning, and they wait until the Friday evening to do it,” the daughter said.

What should have been straightforward cascaded into a mountain of medical issues, she claimed, leaving Larest confused and pointing fingers at hospital staff and officials.

“If they had made sure the AC and other things are working at the hospital and certain precautionary measures took place, even after surgery, my mother would have been alive today.

“My mother was my life, and her life went up in smoke because of this foolishness,” she claimed.

Head of Communications at the hospital, Salma Crump, said she did not yet have the necessary details on the incident to provide an official response.