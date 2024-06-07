Woman charged with wounding co-worker during altercation at resort

- Advertisement -

Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

A woman has been charged with wounding another during a fight at the Verandah Resort on Sunday.

Urbi Richards, a Dominican national residing in Golden Grove, appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday, accused of injuring Ashley Barrett.

She was granted bail in the sum of $6,000 and was required to pay $1,500 in cash to secure her release.

Additional bail conditions include reporting to a police station three times a week, surrendering her Dominican passport, always maintaining a distance of 50 feet from Barrett, and avoiding any direct or indirect communication with her.

Reports indicate the conflict began in the resort’s kitchen when Barrett asked Richards to move so she could access the freezer.

The alleged offender reportedly replied: “Me and you go be in ah big problem today.”

Richards allegedly continued walking into Barrett which sparked a physical confrontation.

During the scuffle, Barrett was reportedly struck with a hard object, resulting in a bleeding wound on the left side of her forehead and a broken tooth, for which she required treatment at hospital.

Richards reportedly left the scene immediately after the incident causing the police to be unable to locate her initially.

They apprehended her days later and subsequently charged her with wounding.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for September 17.