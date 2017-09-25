Woman charged for allegedly murdering Carmona Samuel’s 

Elon Keturra has been charged with murder. The 35-year-old woman is accused of killing her ex-partner Carmona Samuel, who is also known as farmer.

It is alleged that on Wednesday September 20th, she stabbed him in the chest and left the scene at his Gilberts Estate home and farm.

The young woman and the 72-year-old businessman had allegedly been arguing some time after 3 pm that day when the stabbing occurred.

She too sustained stabs about the body and had to be treated at hospital.

The police said they learned of the domestic dispute when Keturra went to the Parham Police Station and reported that she had been stabbed.

Lawmen went to the scene and found Samuel dead on his staircase.