Woman caught with drugs at airport

Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

A woman from Grays Farm was caught with drugs strapped to her body at the airport according to a press release from the police.

Yesterday, officers from the Narcotics Department were on duty at the V C Bird International Airport, when they met the woman inside the departure lounge.

She was searched, and found with three packages strapped to her body.

Two of the packages contained a bushy substance resembling cannabis, and the other contained a powdery substance resembling cocaine.

The woman, along with the packages, were taken to Police Headquarters for further investigation.

She is likely to be charged with drug trafficking and other drug-related offenses.

The substance confirmed to be cannabis weighed 1.4 pounds which has an estimated street value of EC$3,500.00, and the substance confirmed as cocaine weighed 42.5 grams which has an estimated street value of EC$1,487.50.

The police are still looking into this matter.