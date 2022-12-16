Woman alleged to have caused death of teen cyclist gets February committal date

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A young woman who allegedly caused the death of a young cyclist is set to return to court on February 23.

Keithanya Elvin, 22, of Gunthropes, is accused of causing the death of 16-year-old Azorae Pennant of All Saints by dangerous driving.

According to reports, on the night of January 26, the teenager was heading north along Tyrell’s Main Road shortly before 6.30pm, when the Honda CRV driven by Elvin, who was travelling in the opposite direction, proceeded to make a right turn.

The cyclist apparently swerved to avoid it, and collided with the vehicle and lost control. He was thrown from his bicycle into the pathway of a pickup.

The child suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead around an hour later.

Elvin appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Dexter Wason yesterday, and after hearing several times that the police files are not ready, she expected to hear if her matter would be sent to the higher court.

However, she was told to return to court next year for her committal hearing should the prosecution be ready to proceed with the case.

Accused Keithanya Elvin (right) (File photo)