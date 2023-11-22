Woman accused of using boss’ card to purchase over $5K in items from Shein

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A 27-year-old woman is facing a serious fraud charge for allegedly utilising her employer’s debit card to make unauthorised online purchases on the popular shopping site Shein.

The alleged fraudulent activities occurred between September 12, 2023, and October 20, 2023, during which Jamila Edwards is accused of intentionally committing fraud by obtaining services from Shein amounting to $5,797.53.

The complainant, the owner of Super Power, reportedly asked Edwards, a clerk at the store, to complete an application for a new ECAB card on his behalf in September.

After collecting the card, he returned to the store, requesting Edwards to update with online banking, a request she reportedly fulfilled.

Upon the complainant’s departure from Antigua and his attempt to use the card in Miami, he encountered issues as the card was allegedly declined on multiple occasions.

It was only upon his return that he discovered the card had been utilized for several purchases from China without his knowledge.

The complainant promptly reported the matter to the police, leading to Edwards’ arrest and subsequent charges.

Appearing in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Edwards was granted bail in the sum of $5000, with a $2,000 cash component.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for February 1, 2024.