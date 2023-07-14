Woman accused of online shopping with colleague’s bank card to face High Court

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Almost 50 items reportedly purchased from Amazon and Shein were tendered yesterday in the committal hearing of a woman who is accused of stealing a co-worker’s bank information to make online purchases.

Angel James sat patiently waiting as the prosecution sifted through dozens of items they allege she purchased illegally.

Her case was committed to the September assizes which means that the items and documents that were submitted could be used for a High Court trial anytime from September, if James denies committing the offences with which she is charged.

The 26-year-old Bathlodge defendant is accused of fraudulently transferring electronic funds after stealing banking information from her colleague.

James, a bartender at the Royalton Antigua resort, reportedly went into the complainant’s office and recorded his card details when he left his wallet unattended.

The offence is said to have occurred between April 2021 and May 2021.

The alleged victim noticed some irregularities with his account and inquired at his bank where he was informed of some online purchases.

He made a report to the police who executed a search warrant at the accused’s home, during which James reportedly handed over several clothing items and shoes.

But, according to reports, the woman also bought rope and handcuffs, a first aid kit, handbags, craft boxes, clothing and other items from the two popular online shopping sites totalling just over $4,200.

If the defendant pleads guilty to the charges she will be sentenced shortly after to pay a fine not exceeding $50,000 or spend up to five years in prison.