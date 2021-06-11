Woman accused of forging document to receive old lady’s pension

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A woman is set to face a High Court judge this autumn to answer to three forgery charges relating to the receipt of an elderly woman’s pension.

The case involving 38-year-old Tomicka Bovell, who resides on Tindale Road, was committed yesterday in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court by Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh who deemed there was sufficient evidence against her.

It is believed that Bovell, originally from Guyana, forged a note claiming that she had received permission to collect pension money belonging to a 73-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Prior to becoming ill, the elderly woman borrowed money from Courts Antigua Limited and made arrangements for Social Security to send her pension payments directly to the Lower All Saints Road business.

Courts would then deduct the monthly payments due to them and the pensioner would collect the balance from them.

But staff reportedly observed Bovell coming to collect the money, presenting a note purportedly signed by the pensioner, which gave her permission to collect the balance.

However, the pensioner’s older sister realised that something was wrong and contacted the manager of Courts, requesting them to desist from giving Bovell the cash.

However, the defendant had allegedly already collected the monies on three occasions.

Bovell is also said to have called the Courts loans department and asked for a list of the requirements for obtaining a loan on behalf of the same elderly woman.

She allegedly turned up to the appointment in September 2020, with another note requesting $3,000 in the woman’s name.

The matter was reported to the police and officers went to the location and found the accused.

She was taken into custody and subsequently charged with uttering, forgery and obtaining money by false pretences.

Now, Bovell is set to appear in the higher court for trial or enter a guilty plea in the September assizes.