Woman accused of dumping foetus in garbage granted bail

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

A young Green Bay woman previously charged with concealment of birth after allegedly discarding a foetus in a garbage bin has been granted bail to the tune of $5,000.

On the morning of March 13 2020, garbage collectors found a foetus inside a brown paper bag among garbage in the vicinity of Hoppers Playing Field.

The foetus was pronounced dead by a doctor about two hours later.

The sanitation workers reported the matter to police and a few days later 21-year-old Barrisha Gordon is said to have showed up to a police station and identified herself.

She reportedly gave a statement where she allegedly admitted to the crime.

However, the charges are yet to be put to her in court.

According to reports, Gordon was subsequently examined by a doctor and it was determined that she had been about 20 weeks pregnant.

A post-mortem was also reportedly conducted on the foetus which revealed that it had died due to stillbirth.

To secure her release from prison, Gordon was ordered to pay $1,500 in cash, provide two sureties, surrender her travel documents and report to a police station three times a week.

She is expected to return to court on November 19.

Concealment of birth is a crime where one fails to disclose the birth or death of a newborn.