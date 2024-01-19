Woman accused of causing death of teen cyclist to face High Court

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A young woman accused of causing the death of a teenage cyclist through dangerous driving has had her case sent up to the High Court for a possible trial.

Keithanya Elvin, a resident of Gunthorpes, is accused of causing the death of 16-year-old Azorae Pennant from Roman Hill due to dangerous driving.

The tragic incident unfolded on January 26 2022, on Tyrells Main Road.

According to reports, on the evening of the accident, the teenager was travelling north along the bustling highway, shortly before 6.30pm.

At that time, a Honda CRV driven by Elvin, travelling in the opposite direction, attempted a right turn. In an effort to avoid a collision, the cyclist swerved but ultimately collided with the vehicle and was thrown into the path of a pickup truck.

The young boy was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead approximately an hour later.

The accused, who is in her early 20s, has appeared in the Magistrate’s Court several times since being charged but her case was not committed until Wednesday.

Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason, after reviewing the prosecution’s file and evidence against Elvin, ruled that the matter must be brought before a judge. The date of Elvin’s next appearance is yet to be determined.