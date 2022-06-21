Woman accused of burning husband’s mistress with goat water bailed

- Advertisement -

A woman accused of burning her husband’s mistress with goat water during an altercation has been offered bail in the amount of $10,000 with a $2,000 cash component.

Annalee Jeffrey, a 29-year-old Jamaican national, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the woman with whom her husband now resides.

It is alleged that on the afternoon of June 6 at the Sunrise Breakfast Fete in Willikies, the alleged victim was working with her boyfriend (the husband of the accused) at one of the food stations at the event, and was serving goat water from a pot that was on an open fire.

She reportedly felt someone grab her hair from behind and pull her backwards.

She is said to have fallen to the ground as a result, and the pot of goat water apparently fell off the stand at the same time and burned her.

The complainant is said to have received superficial burns to her hand and face, and the defendant was also burnt on her hand.

Jeffrey made her first appearance in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court on Monday and it was discovered that her time in the country had expired last month.

The magistrate remanded the defendant to jail for one day while considering how to deal with the matter.

Yesterday Jeffrey’s lawyer, Michael Archibald, made a plea for his client to be given bail, stating that she not only has ties to the country but also takes care of her two sons and her husband’s daughter.

He argued that her status should not bar her from getting bail because she has been living in the country for seven years, has already applied for residency, and has shown no propensity to abscond.

And while the prosecution made no objections, attorney Cosbert Cumberbatch, who has a watching brief in the matter on behalf of the complainant, indicated that the alleged victim is fearful and concerned because of efforts which have been made to contact her and a post made on social media.

He asked that certain prohibitive conditions be added if bail was offered.

The magistrate then granted bail and, in addition to monetary elements, Jeffrey also has to provide two Antiguan sureties, report to the nearest police station three days each week, report to the Immigration Department one day per week, and stay 50 feet away from the complainant at all times.

She is also barred from making any direct or indirect contact with the complainant or any potential witnesses in the matter.

The case was adjourned until October 10.