Woman accused of burning another with goat water remanded

A 29-year-old woman, accused of burning her husband’s girlfriend with goat water, was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison for one day by Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards yesterday.

Annalee Jeffrey is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the woman with whom her husband now resides.

It is alleged that on the afternoon of June 6 at the Sunrise Breakfast Fete in Willikies, the alleged victim was working with her boyfriend (the accused’s husband) at one of the food stations at the event, and was serving goat water from a pot that was on an open fire.

She reportedly felt someone grab her hair from behind and pull her backwards.

She is said to have fallen to the ground as a result, while the pot of goat water apparently fell off the stand at the same time and burnt her.

The complainant is said to have received first degree superficial burns to her hand and face, and the defendant was also burnt on her hand.

Jeffrey made her first appearance in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday and it was discovered that the Jamaican national’s time in the country had expired last month.

The magistrate remanded the defendant until today while she considers how to deal with the matter.