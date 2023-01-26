Witness says he believes he saw murder accused’s vehicle near Vincia James’ workplace on day she disappeared

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A bus driver is claiming to have seen what he believes to be murder accused Mikhail Gomes’ vehicle near the workplace of his alleged murder victim on the day she disappeared.

Vincia James, 28, was last seen on surveillance camera leaving her Old Parham Road workplace, Dixie Betting Company, shortly after 1pm on April 7 2017.

Her body has never been recovered but her ex-boyfriend is believed to have killed her.

Yesterday, the final witness of the day told the trial that on the day in question he was heading to First Caribbean International Bank sometime between 11.30am and 1.30pm when he noticed a Honda Accord parked close to a corner near Clare Hall Secondary School.

He said shortly afterwards he saw a “fine young lady” who caught his eye.

He said he was so mesmerised that he watched her for about 20 seconds while she exited a parking lot near Dixie Operations Ltd and headed towards the aforementioned school.

He recalled that the girl, who he described as “neat”, was wearing blue jeans, a pinkish shirt and was carrying a brown bag and a water bottle.

The man said after seeing reports of her disappearance on the news he realised that it was the same girl and decided to confide in a friend.

But the man who was an errand boy for a restaurant said that he was “young and didn’t want to get involved”.

As a result, he only came forward years later.

The witness further claimed to have seen the same vehicle parked at the Police Headquarters sometime after the incident.

The defence then questioned the bus driver to gauge how observant he truly is by asking him about the area. The man was not shaken up by the line of questioning but could not recall the hairstyle of the woman he saw or the type of bag she was carrying.

He was not the only witness to be heavily scrutinised by defence attorney Lawrence Daniels.

A police officer who specialises in forensics was the first witness yesterday. She continued from where she left off on Tuesday – tendering pieces of evidence found in a pond in the North Sound area in early October 2021.

Admitted into evidence was a Samsung phone with a smashed screen, a Dixie Operations company card bearing the name Vincia James, perfume, a mirror, ibuprofen, feminine hygiene products, a brown bag and other items.

Daniels questioned the integrity of the exhibits since the witness said that she was brought to a room on October 7 2021 where the items were covered in muck and on the floor.

She said the items were left to dry in the room and then bagged and tagged the next day.

The lawyer insinuated that the items could have been tampered with.

However, the witness went on to reveal that samples taken from the items were never tested.

Next, an immigration officer told the court that he had searched the immigration database and found no record of Vincia James entering or leaving the country from an unknown period in 2014 when the software was established to present.

The lawyer challenged the accuracy of that information by asking the witness about the specificity of his search.

The witness indicated that he only searched for James’ name but that would have been enough to find any person under that name who travelled since 2014.

But one particular fact weighed on the defence’s mind having known that James did in fact travel in 2014.

When exactly did the database come into effect? The officer was unsure.

Another immigration officer was able to clarify. He said that the system was put in place in November 2014.

But the lawyer sought to hammer home the possibility that persons could leave the country via sea and go undetected by immigration.

The trial will continue today with re-examination of the bus driver.