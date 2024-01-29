With the world’s attention on Gaza and Ukraine, UN Ambassador says maintaining support after SIDS conference is key

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

From the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, exacerbated by the situation in Israel and Gaza, the conflict arising from Russia’s attack on Ukraine, to the numerous conflicts in Asia, Africa and even in the Americas, much of the world’s attention and finances have been fixated on war and its global implications.

So, the question remains: can small island developing states (SIDS) shift enough eyes away from other global affairs to voice their own pleas as different crises creep unto their shores?

Last week, the United Nations (UN) held its First Preparatory Committee meeting in the lead-up to the SIDS4 conference, to be held in Antigua and Barbuda on 27 May.

Committee members representing Barbados, Cabo Verde, the Dominican Republic, Fiji, Italy, Latvia, the Maldives, New Zealand, Romania and Seychelles, with Antigua and Barbuda and Samoa serving as ex-officio members, meet at the UN headquarters in New York to discuss organisational, procedural, and other substantive preparations.

During a press conference following this meeting, a question posed by an Associated Press reporter prompted Antigua and Barbuda’s representative to the UN, Ambassador Dr Walton Webson, to state that the world can walk and chew gum at the same time.

“We are receiving the kind of support, we are not seeing a fall back in support of the conference as a result of the global wars, or attention on the wars, we believe that the crises that SIDS face—the climate crisis, the developmental challenge [faced by] the SDGs remain a focus of many of our international partners,” Ambassador Webson noted.

The Zero Draft Outcome Document noted that among some of the key outcomes that the governments of small islands are hoping to achieve remain the Centre of Excellence, serving as a global SIDS Data Hub to help small islands make more informed decisions.

The document noted that small island developing states require a ‘more effective UN in support of SIDS’ and expanding partnerships to as many international partners as possible.

“The question is the longevity beyond [the conference] so that… the financial crises that SIDS face, the climate crisis, the economic crisis, access to technology, how we can go beyond the conference is the most important aspect, and most important concern that we have, and we trust that this conference will help partners get a greater understanding of the challenges and will remain engaged,” he added.

Permanent UN representative for the Maldives and co-chair of the SIDS Preparatory Committee, Ambassador Ali Naseer Mohamed, said that it is the hope that the 10-year outcome document being negotiated by members of the committee will translate into future action.

“Our hopes are very high that the enthusiasm will translate into action in ensuring that the commitments that are made in the outcome document will be realised at national leveld,” he remarked.

Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs at the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, remarked that despite the geopolitical tensions which have existed prior to, and escalated since the start of the year, the “resilience and prosperity of SIDS members is absolutely an integral part of achieving the [sustainable development] goals and the 2030 agenda.”

Meanwhile, Ambassador Webson updated the committee members during the preparatory meeting as to the logistics of the 3-day conference.

He noted that work on the conference centre is nearing completion, stating that the March-end deadline will be met by the American University of Antigua, which is undertaking the construction.

Meanwhile, he also announced that a website has been launched in relation to the SIDS conference, providing more details to stakeholders.

Ashley Lashley, who is one of the main organisers for the SIDS Children and Youth Action Summit, said that the summit will see the establishment of a permanent body called the SIDS Youth Action body, which will monitor outcomes highlighted by young people to their leaders.