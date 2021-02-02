With 15 new cases, active cases now stand at 63

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) has revealed fifteen new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 1st February 2021.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Monday 1st February with the cut off time of 6pm, sixty-eight additional samples were processed by MSJMC increasing the pending results from zero to sixty-eight.

Of the sixty-eight samples processed by MSJMC, fifty-three were negative and fifteen positive. Thirteen are non-imported and two imported. Investigations have begun and contact tracing and testing are ongoing.

The sixty-eight samples are reflected in the total persons tested and total samples taken columns of the dashboard.

Meanwhile, two recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and seventy nine. Four additional persons have been hospitalized bringing that total to twenty-one. One hundred and ninety-eight samples are pending.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at two hundred and forty-nine (249); which is inclusive of sixty-three (63) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.