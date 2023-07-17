WIPA expresses condolences at passing of Ralston Otto 

- Advertisement -

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) expresses condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of former Antigua & Barbuda and Leeward Islands cricketer Ralston Otto.

Ralston Malcolm Otto, born December 1957 in Antigua, played first-class cricket between 1980 and 1990 and was later coach and manager of the Leeward Islands team. Otto was the cousin of former West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose. He passed away late afternoon on Friday, July 14, 2023, at home in Antigua at the age of 65.

WIPA Treasurer, and former West Indies wicket-keeper batsman, Ridley Jacobs, who was coached by Otto said, “We are sorry to hear that Ralston Otto has passed away. He was a good motivator and a good coach. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time. May God help them stay strong and may Otto’s soul rest in peace.”