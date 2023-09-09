WIPA Expresses Condolences at passing of Peter Lashley

- Advertisement -

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) expresses condolences at the passing of former Barbados and West Indies cricketer, Peter Lashley.

Peter Douglas Lashley, born in February 1937 in Barbados, played for the West Indies in 1960 and 1961. He passed away on September 4, 2023, at the age of 86.

Wavell Hinds, WIPA President and CEO, said, “My condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr. Lashley. Mr Lashley made a great contribution on and off the field to Barbados and West Indies cricket, may his soul rest in peace.”