The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) congratulates Hayley Matthews on winning the inaugural Women’s Premiere League (WPL) with the Mumbai Indians (MI), winning the purple cap for the most wickets in the tournament, and winning Most Valuable Player (MVP) of

the tournament.

Matthews amassed 271 runs at an average of 30 and bagged 16 wickets at an economy rate of 5.94 throughout the tournament, including 3/5 from her 4 overs in the WPL final to help Mumbai Indians win it all on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds expressed, “Hearty congratulations to Hayley Matthews on winning the inaugural WPL and delivering a stellar performance throughout the tournament including winning the purple cap. We celebrate your excellence and wish you continued success.”