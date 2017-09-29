Winston: Leeward Islands prep hampered by recent storms

New Story

Newly appointed head coach for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes cricket team and former West Indies fast bowler Winston Benjamin said the passage of Hurricanes Irma and Maria disrupted a planned early start to the team’s preparation ahead of next month’s start to Cricket West Indies’ Regional 4-Day competition.

With the season set to bowl off October 26, Winston said players have only recently started to arrive at the team’s St. Kitts’ base and hopes preparations can start soonest.

“The full squad hasn’t been here as yet so we are still waiting but our preparation will start, in earnest, on Monday.

We will be doing some physical testing over the weekend with the WICB. I am aiming to improve the cricket and you can improve and place number six,” he said.

Benjamin was appointed coach last month, replacing another Antiguan, Reginald Benjamin who was at the helm for the past two years.

Winston said he is hoping to effect a number of changes within the team.

“I would like to see the preparation time improve and the information dissemination be made more readily available and on time and this is information to the team, managers and the media itself,” the coach said.

Hurricanes will take on the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Grenada National Stadium from October 26-29.