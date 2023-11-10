Wins for Transport Board, Richie Shooterz, and Anjo Wholesale in Business League Playoffs

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The regular season champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board, picked up their first win in the Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean Business League Playoffs against the Board of Education side with a 71-55 victory on Wednesday night at the JSC Sports Complex.

Veteran player Marlon ‘Buju’ Charles sank 26 points with the assistance of Craig Massiah and Russell Daley who scored 14 and 12 points respectively. David Hernandez top-scored for the losers with 16 points.

Arguably, the most gripping match of the night was the match between defending Playoffs Champions Richie Shooterz and Callan Shooters. With the scoreline tied at 48-48, Callan Shooters missed their final shot at the buzzer beater leaving adequate time for Richie Shooterz’ Kwame Brathwaithe (10) to score with a lay-up, but he was fouled in the process. The game ended 51-48 with Lincoln Weekes and Tavarus Benta scoring 12 and 11 points respectively for the winners, while Leroy Percival top-scored with 14 points for the Callan Shooters.

Number four seed Anjo Wholesale were not going to allow the underdogs Sledge O’ Ballers to deliver another upset, beating them 71-60. After their heroics on Sunday evening, the Ballers could not repeat their success with a great team effort from Anjo Wholesale’s Steven Matthew (20), Jaheem James (13), Victor Osbourne (11), and Felix Hamilton (11) all reaching double figures. Zuri Nesbitt top-scored for the losing team with 17 points.

All three winning teams have now progressed to the semifinal stage that will begin Sunday evening, when Anjo Wholesale will meet Transport Board, while Richie Shooterz will await the winner of Thursday evening’s encounter between Sandals and Eye Mobile Vision Care.