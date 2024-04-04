Wins for Renegades and Invaders in local volleyball

- Advertisement -

Renegades and Invaders were easy three-set winners in the Antigua and Barbuda Volleyball Association (ABVA) competition when the top flight continued at the indoor volleyball facility at the YMCA Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Playing in the first game of a double-header, Renegades easily dispatched of Velocity by a 3-0 sets margin with victories of 25-10, 25-17 and 25-15.

In the night’s feature clash, Invaders beat Sharks 3-0 in sets. The victors took a close first set by a 25-23 margin but rebounded to claim the second and third sets by 25-14 and 25-9 margins respectively.

Renegades volleyball team