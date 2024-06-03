Wins for Old Road, Pacesetters B and Roman Hill in Netball League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Roman Hill continued their winning ways on Saturday in the Cool and Smooth Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association League, and there were also victories for Old Road and Pacesetters B at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Roman Hill were too good for Flyballers in the Mixed Division as they won 28-15. On target for them was Jamila Fitz 6 from 10 attempts, and Akiel Hazelwood 22 from 23 attempts, while Jaylony Nicholas had 10 from 16 attempts and D’andre Harris 5 from 15 attempts.

In Division B of the League, Old Road matched-up with Pacesetters Under 16 (2) and won the match 21-18, as Keanna Aska scored16 from 27 attempts and Anajae Simon had 5 from 9 attempts.

For the Under 16 team, Joy Shaw netted 17 from 24 attempts and Keandra Aska 1 from 2 attempts.

In the Pacesetters Under 16 (2) second match, they were handed a heavy defeat by the Pacesetters B team losing 9-22.

Shooting for the B Team was Joy Shaw 18 from 21 attempts and Trenicia Greenaway 4 from 7 attempts, while for the Under 16 side Nyersha Chiddick had 6 from 14 attempts, and Ophelia Browne 3 from 8 attempts.