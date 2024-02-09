Wins for Golden Grove, Urlings, Glanvilles and Blackburn Palace in FA’s Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Golden Grove FC improved their chances of a profitable finish in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division when, on Wednesday, they recorded a dominant five-nil (5-0) triumph over JSC Progressors.

Playing at the FA’s Technical Centre, Golden Grove were led by Tyler Anthony who scored a hat-trick, netting in minutes 8, 48 and 50. There were single strikes from Yowzan Morris in minute 29 and Curt Francis in minute 74.

The win lifts Golden Grove to 15 points from nine matches and into the top half of the 20-team standings while Progressors remain pointless and second from bottom on the standings.

There was a big win as well for Urlings FC as they beat ABAYA FC 6-0 at Parham. There was a double-strike from Kion Jackson who had goals in minutes 48 and 55. Jahmiah Daniel had opened the scoring for Urlings in minute 41 when he struck from the penalty spot. There were single strikes as well from Conrad Willock (57), Shaquan Telemaque (58) and Devlyn Williams (76).

Urlings moves to 13 points from nine matches while ABAYA remain third from bottom with three points after eight outings.

Also on Wednesday, Glanvilles FC beat Belmont FC 3-1. Belmont drew first blood when, in minute 15, Malique Edwards struck from close range.

Jahren Thomas drew Glanvilles level when he scored his first of two goals in minute 58 before putting his team in front with a 78th minute strike from the penalty spot. Roshane Burton stretch Glanvilles’ lead and secured the three points just one minute later when he struck in the 79th minute.

Glanvilles moves to six points from nine matches while Belmont remains on 16 points, also from nine matches.

In the other Second Division match contested Wednesday, Blackburn Palace rallied to a 2-1 triumph over FC Master Ballers to carry their tally of points to 13 from 10 matches.

Diondre Harrigan (8) and Sanje Carr (75) were on target for Blackburn while Brandon Stachell (23) scored the lone goal for Master Ballers as they remain on 15 points after eight outings.