Wins for Freemans Village and Seaview Farm in ABFA Second Division

By Samuel Peters

There were two wins and two draws in the ABFA Second Division on Wednesday afternoon as Freemans Village and Seaview Farm were victorious over English Harbour and CPSTA Wings respectively.

Freemans Village travelled to English Harbour to play the home side and were able to collect a victory on the road.

Darius Hector converted first for the visitors in the 5th minute before teammate Malik Charles scored in the 9th.

Then Roy Gregory made it three-nil in the 18th minute as things began to look dire for the home side.

However, Wayne Phillip scored in the 35th minute to restore some pride in the English Harbour camp, before Freemans Village Kahlique Kellman scored in the 36th to increase the advantage to four one as the first half came to an end.

The second half saw a better showing from the home team as they were able to shut down the offence of Freemans Village.

Oshane Blackwood scored in the 55th to improve the scoreline for English Harbour to four-two before Philip scored in the final minute of regular time to end the match four-three in favour of Freemans Village.

At the ABFA Technical Centre Markland Wright and Klyster Rowe scored a goal each for Seaview Farm as they enjoyed a two-nil triumph over CPSTA Wings.

In the earlier match, Soccer Academy and Real Blizzard played out to a draw whereas West Ham FC and Tamo FC played out to a two-all draw.

The goal scorers for West Ham were Rome Didds and Vaughn Roberts, while the two goals scored were from Jaheim Grant of Tamo FC.