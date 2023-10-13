Wins for ECAB and Sandals in 2023 ABAVA Business Volleyball League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

ECAB and Sandals got their campaign off for the 2023 ABAVA Business Volleyball League in the right direction with wins over both the Media and ABIIT.

In the opening match, ECAB beat the Media in straight sets with scores of 25-12 and 26-24. In the second match, Sandals also beat ABIIT in straight sets to win 25-23 and 25-17.

Treasury will encounter Medso on Saturday night while the Media will play current Champions APUA at the YMCA Sports Complex which has an entry fee of $5.