Wins for Daggers and Warriors in ABBA Second Division

By Samuel Peters

Lavasmoke Shop Lower Ottos Warriors beat Hon Daryll Matthew Lower Ottos Clippers 95 to 60 in the ABBA Second Division on Wednesday at the JSC Sports Complex.

Kwame Huntley was the game’s leading scorer with 30 points for the Warriors as teammates Ariel Quallis and Abdul Khan contributed 19 and 18 points respectively.

Amare and Antoine Browne scored 32 and 17 points each for the Ottos Clippers.

In the other match, Old Road Daggers defeated Hon Gaston Browne Pointville Ballers 68 to 42.

The charge by the Dagger was led by Braulio Lopez who scored 25 points with the help of Obediah Browne who had 16 points.

Dequan Charles scored 18 points while Cornell Nedd added 14 for the Pointville Ballers.

In tonight’s second division encounters, DA Project will take on Wadadli Elite at 6:45 while Pointville will take on Flyers at 8:30pm.