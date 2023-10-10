Wins for BoE, Trimingham Trucking and Sandals in Business Basketball League

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There were wins for Board of Education (BoE), Trimingham Trucking and Sandals when action in the Cool & Smooth sponsored Business Basketball League continued on Sunday at the JSC basketball complex.

In a close encounter, the first of a triple-header, BoE edged Sledge O’ Ballers 67-63 to win the game by four points. Xavier Meade led the charge for the winners with 18 points while there were contributions of 16 and 12 points for Jesus Emmanuel and Errol Henry respectively.

Coy Quinland led the charge for Ballers, sinking 15 points in a losing effort with Kareem Edwards adding 14 points.

In another close encounter, Trimingham Trucking edged H Wright Promotions 48-46. Donte Trimingham led the scoring for the victors with 21 points while Devorn Benjamin sank 12 points in a losing effort for H Wright Promotions.

Meanwhile, Sandals beat Richie’s Shooterz 55-48. Adissa Harris was the top shooter for the victors with 18 points with John Rolland and Keroi Lee sinking 12 and 11 points respectively. For Shooterz, Lincoln Weekes hit 14 points with Nickon McGregor hitting 12 and Kwame Brathwaite posting 11 points.

On Saturday, Sledge O’ Ballerz defeated Police 68-52, Anjo Wholesale beat Richie’s Shooterz 60-52 and Trimingham Trucking had the better of Sir Lester Bird Medical Center 69-66.