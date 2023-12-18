Wins for Aston Villa and John Hughes as ABFA Premier League returns

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Villa came from a one-nil deficit to beat Pigotts Bullets 2-1 at the ABFA Technical Center on Saturday after Tyrique Thwaites put the latter ahead in the 14th minute.

But a penalty in the 42nd minute allowed Villa to draw level which Tyrik Hughes successfully put away.

Cardel Roberts converted an opportunity presented in the 58th minute to give Villa the two to one victory.

In the second match, John Hughes beat SAP FC 2-1 with Deno Bryan and Bryan Burton scoring for the victors. Deno scored first in the 8th minute but Tyrece Green scored an own goal in the 51st bringing about an equaliser.

In the closing minutes of the match, Burton secured victory for John Hughes in the 87th minute with his strike.

The match between Ottos Rangers and Swetes FC played out to a one-all draw with Josue Arias and Shalon Knight scoring one apiece for each team.

In the first division, Five Islands FC whipped Jennings United 4-0 in a one-sided affair on Friday with goals from Jamal Joseph, Hamilton Joseph, Jaheim Jeremy and Trevaughn Anthony.

The match ended prematurely due to poor visibility.

In the other match played at Golden Grove Tamo FC suffered a defeat at the hands of Freemans Village with a 3-1 loss. Kahlique Kellman’s goal in the 18th minute gave the villagers their first goal but Jaheim Great struck back in the 22nd to square the score at one all. That lasted until half time.

But Kellman returned in the 55th minute to add his second goal of the match while teammate Malik Charles scored three minutes later in the 58th.

The ABFA Female competition kicked off on Friday with wins for Fort Road FC and Trendsetters. Trendsetters beat All Saints United with a 2-1 victory. They scored first by way of a goal from Virginia Simon in the 22nd minute before Ozora Roberts scored a penalty in the 35th minute as they enjoyed a two nil advantage going into the half time.

Kevoncia James scored for the losers in the 62nd minute.

The match involving Fort Road FC and Cutting Edge SA saw the former winning 2-0 as Daniesia Wilson and Zolique Samuel netted goals.