Wins for APUA and Royalton in ABAVA Business League as semi-finalists confirmed

APUA and Royalton picked up wins on Saturday in the ABAVA Business League as semi-finalists were confirmed.

In the first match, Royalton played Medso, beating them 2-0 with a 25-20 and 25-11 drubbing in both sets.

In the second match, APUA INET was pushed to the edge in both sets by ABIIT to win by a 2-0 margin. In the first set, they won 26-24 and in the final set they won it 25-22.

On Thursday, Nates will come up against league leaders ECAB, while APUA will play against ICONS.