Wins for AFBUHLUR, Grill Box and TG Welding in MPL softball league

By Neto Baptiste

AFBAHLUR were the biggest winners in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Mandy Premier League (MPL) Sherma Jackson Business League 10 overs softball cricket on Sunday as they rallied to a 73-runs triumph over PEL Desi Boys at the Potters playing field.

Batting first, AFBAHLUR posted 121 for five in their 10 overs with Richie Thomas hitting a top score of 59 not out. Vincey Bowen contributed 18 runs to the effort. Samuel Joshua was the best bowler on show for the losers, picking up two wickets for 17 runs in two overs.

Desi Boys were then restricted to just 48 for eight before their allotment of 10 overs elapsed. Sudeep Chanda scored more than half of the team’s total with 26 runs. Bowen was best with the ball for the victors, claiming three wickets for eight runs in two overs, while Monique Titus claimed two wickets for six runs in two overs.

There was a comfortable victory as well for Grill Box with a 67 runs triumph over Time for Victory.

Opting to bat first, Grill Box posted 106 for five in their 10 overs with Mervin Higgins hitting 39 and Walton Ireland making 25. Taj Liburd and Dejorn Liburd both claimed two wickets in a losing effort.

Time for Victor could only muster 39 for nine in their 10 overs with Sidella Bellot doing the damage for Grill Box, snatching three wickets for just two runs in his two overs.

In the other match contested Sunday, TG Welding defeated Antigua and Barbuda Defense Force (ABDF) by five wickets.

Defence Force posted 73 for eight in 10 overs with Vaughn Charles hitting a top score of 24. Azim Panlall, Charanlal Ramjohn and Kimberly Anthony all picked up two wickets for the victors.

TG Welding then cruised to 77 for five in 8.1 overs to claim the victory. Martin Singh top-scored with 31 with Jermaine Otto adding 16 to the effort. Tehrique Mason and Malique Marcillin both claimed two wickets for Defence Force.