Winners declared in RORC Caribbean 600

- Advertisement -

Leopard 3, the first monohull to finish the RORC Caribbean 600, crossed the line off Fort Charlotte early Tuesday afternoon. Leopard 3 completed the 600-mile course around 11 islands in two days, one hour and 23 minutes. (Photo by Edwin Gifford)

Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo (USA) won multihull line honours in the RORC Caribbean 600, sailing the course in a time of one day, eight hours, eight minutes and 40 seconds. Argo finished the race late Tuesday afternoon, but did not break the course record it set in 2022, which was one day, five hours and 29 minutes. Argo’s crew was comprised of Jason Carroll, Weston Barlow, Chad Corning, Pete Cumming, Sam Goodchild, Chris Maxted, Charlie Ogletree, and Brian Thompson. (Photo by Edwin Gifford)