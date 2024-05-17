Wings get huge win as Second Division winds down

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

CPTSA Wings racked up a dominant 9-0 triumph over Glanvilles FC on Wednesday, as they look to round-off their Second Division campaign on a winning note with one match remaining in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) competition.

Khael Williams led the charge for Wings, recording a haul of four goals, netting in minutes 8, 31, 69 and 85. Randy Davis contributed with a brace, scoring in minutes 65 and 75. There were single conversions from Travis Austin (16), Kimani Gyles (34) and Akeem Wilburg (57).

The win lifts Wings to 40 points from 21 matches and sixth on the standings, while Glanvilles remains on 14 points also from 21 outings.

There was victory as well for Blackburn Palace as they beat Tamo FC 3-2 when they met at PMS. Diondre Harrigan did most of the damage for Palace, netting in minutes 41 and 66 to record a brace while Tishidi McCoy sealed the win in minute 73. In a losing effort, Adonijah Dyett (12) and Kevin Paul (38), each scored once for Tamo FC.

Palace moves to 37 points from 21 matches while Tamo FC remains on 26 points after the same number of showings.

Meanwhile, both Real Blizzard FC and Belmont FC won by default. Real Blizzard collected three points and three goals after Young Warriors failed to show for their scheduled match while Belmont were awarded three points and three goals after ABAYA FC failed to show for the contest.