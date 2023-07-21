Wings Capture Over 20 Medals At Nevis Culturama Games

- Advertisement -

Athletes representing the Wings Sports Club in the Culturama Games in Nevis last weekend returned home with a total of 24 medals, including eight gold, four silver and 12 bronze.

Kendra Aska was the most successful female athlete from amongst the 11 that represented Wings and also for the championships, accumulating a total of 34 points. She was awarded an overall championship trophy during the event’s presentation ceremony.

Among the outstanding performers was Janella Joseph who won gold in the long jump and bronze in the 150 meters sprint event. Joseph competed in the under-9 category. Under-13 participant Uniqua Jefferey won three bronze medals with third place finishes in the long jump, 400 and 800 meters events. Geron Henry won 100 meters gold and 200 meters gold.

Kendra Aska was the most successful female athlete from amongst the 11 that represented Wings and also for the championships, accumulating a total of 34 points

The Under-13 team, comprising of athletes from Wings and Supernova, captured the silver medal in the mixed relay.

In the under-15 category, Kendra Aska claimed gold in the long jump and 800 meters while winning silver in the 400 meters and bronze on the 200 meters.

There was gold for Gianna Joseph in the 1200 meters, silver for Jamicha Joseph in the girls’ shot put, bronze for Leyah Bright in the girls’ shot put and bronze for Tyana Telemaque in the long jump. A team comprising Gianna, Kendra, Leyah and Tyana won bronze in the 4×100 meters relay.

Cleon Joseph, competing in the Under-17 category, won gold in the boys’ 100 meters and gold in the 200 meters. Deon Shaw won bronze in men’s 400 meters Under-20 division.

The team comprised four boys and seven girls.

Members of the Wings team showcase their winnings