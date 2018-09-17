Windies women ready for South Africa

Windies women’s captain, Stafanie Taylor, is confident that her team has prepared well for the start of today’s first One Day International against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The series will run three ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals from today, through to October 6.

Taylor believes the Windies are ready.

“It’s good to be back and a part of the team. The team has been working really hard for the last three months and it has been good preparation,” Taylor told media ahead of the first game.

While the South Africans are far from home, Taylor is aware that the Windies will have some adapting to do as well, even if they are more used to the conditions than their visitors.

“I think it’s basically adapting. Playing at home, we should play better than South Africa but when saying that it will not be an easy series,” she said.

The Windies have not had a great time playing against South Africa recently. At the World Cup, South Africa beat the Windies twice, in fairly one-sided affairs, but the Windies skipper feels they can do better this time around.

“The last time we met South Africa they had the upper hand but that is all in the past. We want to push forward, control what we can, the first game tomorrow,” said Taylor.

Maybe there is a little bit of vengeance in the swagger of the Windies team but Taylor believes there has to be some science to the emotion of revenge and that the South Africa that demolished them at the World Cup is a different team than they will face on Monday morning.

“There is a score to settle, but looking at the South African team, they have been evolving, improving over the last few years. They are still improving. They have some young girls in the team who look good as well,” she said.

One of the keys, if the Windies are to get the revenge they seek against the South Africans, they need

to be good, consistently good.

“We know how good we are as players but we want to be good as a team. We need to be working on that consistency. Consistency is where we need to improve,” said Taylor.