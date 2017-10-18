Windies women adjusting ahead of T20 series

New Story

The Windies women have embraced interim coach Hendy Springer and the rest of the management staff as they ready themselves for a three match T20 Series against the touring Sri Lanka women here at the Coolidge Cricket Ground starting [tomorrow] Thursday.

This is according to manager Eugena Gregg who said the players are slowly getting past their dismal World Cup performance over a month ago. åç“Generally, the ladies have embraced the coaching staff. Sure, there may be areas that could be improved but we seem to have a very professional and harmonious relationship,” she said.

West Indies only managed wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the World Cup, sides that finished below them.

They also slumped to their second-lowest total in women’s ODIs, when they were bowled out for 48 against South Africa.

However, the regional squad has seemingly moved past the embarrassing performance, blanking Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ODI series.

Gregg believes the hiring of a psychologist has helped the players to be more focused on the task at hand.

“I am extremely pleased with the performance and the form of the team right now, having gone into the ODI series and won three of the matches and not only win but to win convincingly. Yes, I am extremely pleased,” Gregg said.

“We’ve had a psychologist on board as part of the management team and she would have done tremendous work with the players and management, and I believe that having her on board has been a plus for the team in terms of what would have happened previously,” she added.

CWI, in September, announced the removal of the women’s management – coach Vasbert Drakes and his assistants Ezra Moseley and Stuart Williams – that oversaw a poor World Cup campaign in England, where they finished sixth among eight teams.

The board then appointed former West Indies A coach Hendy Springer and former batsman Gus Logie to assist him in the interim.

Tomorrow’s match bowls off at 6:30 p.m. at the Coolidge facility recently acquired by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Manager of Marketing and Communications at CWI, Carole Beckford, said the body’s head curator, Ken Crafton, has given the ground the nod ahead of the series.

“He would have given the go ahead for the matches to be played. I understand that the outfield is a little hard but … you have to remember that come January to February, the Super50, zone one and the finals, will also be held here in Antigua and the Coolidge Cricket Ground is one of the venues, so we are trying to ensure that we maintain. Remember also that over the next three years, that facility is being prepared for the high performance centre and the headquarters for cricket so it has to be fixed,” Beckford said.

Britney Cooper is set to make her return to the international stage during the three T20 Internationals.

Cricket West Indies announced on Tuesday a 13-member squad for the matches, bringing Cooper in to replace her compatriot Reniece Boyce.

Squad: Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Anisa Mohammed (Vice-Captain), Merissa Aguilleira, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman

The matches, which run Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, carry a daily entry fee of $5 while a season ticket cost $12. Patrons going to the match on Sunday are encouraged to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.