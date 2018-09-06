Windies to clash with South Africa at Oval

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Barbados’ Kensington Oval will play host to the West Indies’ next outing in the ICC Women’s Championship, beginning later this month.

West Indies take on South Africa in the first One-Day International on September 16 before following up with matches on September 19 and 22.

The three ODIs are part of a tour that will see West Indies clash with South Africa in a five-match Twenty20 International series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad from September 24 to October 6.

West Indies currently lie fifth on six points in the eight-team Championship standings, after sweeping Sri Lanka 3-0 in the Caribbean last October and then going down by a similar margin away to New Zealand last March.

South Africa are one from bottom on four points.

The series against South Africa is one of two home series for the Windies before they defend their title in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup from November 9-24 in Guyana, St. Lucia and Antigua, with India also expected to arrive in early October.

A West Indies squad has been in training in recent months and was expected to resume camp last weekend following a break.