Windies eye victory as Zimbabwe totter

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, (CMC) – West Indies pressed home their advantage in the second session as they eyed a comprehensive victory on the penultimate day of the second Test against Zimbabwe here Wednesday.

At the interval, the hosts were stumbling on 66 for four, with Sikandar Raza unbeaten on 13 and Peter Moor on 11, still requiring 56 runs to make West Indies bat again.

Resuming on eight for two after seamer Kemar Roach (2-10) had removed both openers before lunch, Zimbabwe’s batsmen again struggled especially against the pace of Shannon Gabriel.

They were set back by the loss of key batsmen Brendan Taylor (10) and Craig Ervine (22) and failed to string together any serious partnerships.

Taylor perished at the hands of Gabriel, lbw to a quick full length delivery with the score on 23 for three and Ervine fell about 25 minutes after the drinks break, bowled by leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.

Earlier, Shane Dowrich struck his maiden Test

hundred with 103 while captain Jason Holder compiled his second with 110 as West Indies, resuming from 374 for seven, were dismissed for 448 in their first innings.

Off-spinner Sikander Raza claimed five for 99 while left-arm spinner Tendai Chisoro picked up three for 113.