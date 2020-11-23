Windies bowlers lacking a cutting edge as warm-up match ends in a draw

West Indies will play three T20Is in all, followed by two Test matches in Hamilton (December 3-7) and Wellington (December 11-15).

West Indies bowlers once again showed a lack of a cutting edge as their three-day match against New Zealand ‘A’ petered out to a dull draw at the John Davies Oval at Queenstown on Sunday.

Darren Bravo scored a master-class 135 and Shamarh Brooks 80 on Saturday as the West Indies, replying to New Zealand ‘A’s 308 for 3 declared, ended the day on 329 for 6.

They batted on Sunday taking the score from 329 for 6 to make 366 and establish a lead of 58. Nkrumah Bonner compiled 24 from 50 balls but there was little contribution otherwise with Shayne Moseley remaining unbeaten on 11 at the end.

Jacob Duffy was the best of the bowlers taking 3 for 49 with his medium-paced deliveries while Blair Tickner returned 2 for 66 from 27 overs.

However, any thoughts the West Indies would have harboured that their bowlers would do a better job in New Zealand ‘A’s second time at the crease were dashed despite the fact that first-innings century-maker Rachin Ravindra was bowled by Shannon Gabriel for just 10 with the score at 27.

Will Young and Devon Conway shared in an unbroken stand of 97 when the match was called off after 45.3 overs. By then, Young had scored 64 and Conway 41 as they frustrated a blunt West Indies attack.

Gabriel finished with 1 for 23 from nine overs. (www.sportsmax.tv)