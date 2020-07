Spread the love













Regional Caribbean air carrier Winair has relaunched its service between St Maarten and Antigua.

The St Maarten-based carrier will be operating the service twice daily, five days per week, according to a statement issued over the weekend.

It’s the latest relaunch for the company, which has also, resumed service to Curacao, Aruba and St Barths out of the airline’s hub at the St Maarten’s Princess Julianna International Airport.

St Maarten’s airport officially resumed operations on July 1.