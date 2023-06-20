Wills and Francis lead teams to victory in Dave Joseph Parish League cricket competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Freetown chalked up their second win in as many matches in the ACB Caribbean Parish League Dave Joseph Limited Overs cricket competition over the weekend when, on Sunday, they hammered Old Road by 146 runs.

Playing at home, Freetown posted 200 for eight from their allotment of 30 overs with Dillon Wills hitting a top score of 46. Kief Baltimore contributed with 32 while Kenny Drew added 24 to the effort. Nayon Knight was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, claiming two wickets for 25 runs in four overs while Shamar Pereira picked up two for 44 in seven overs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Old Road were bowled out for a paltry 54 with their best effort coming from Pereira who made 14. Antoine Willock, picking up four wickets for 11 runs, was best with the ball for Freetown over six overs. Hughan Tonge bagged four for 22 in six overs.

2. Antoine Willock, picking up four wickets for 11 runs, was best with the ball for Freetown over six overs.

There was triumph as well for Masters who beat Police by 13 runs, also on Sunday.

Batting first, Masters posted 148 for eight in their 30 overs. Franklin Francis was best with the bat, hitting a top score of 36 while there were contributions of 33 and 21 from Marlon Barnes and Ian Gore respectively.

Lashorn Barnarde claimed three for 36 while there were two wickets each for James Cornelius (2/17) and Malique Gerald (2/36).

The lawmen were then restricted to 135 for five in their 30 overs with a top score of 43 not out from Cornelius. Nevil Nicholls added 30 to the effort with Shaquille Richards making 22.