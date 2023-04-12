Willock and Gray win Easter Classic Draughts Tournament

- Advertisement -

Bernard “Premier” Willock and Marvin “Bruce” Gray were crowned champions in the Masters and Seniors Division respectively in the Antigua and Barbuda Draughts Association (ABDA) Easter Classic Invitational Draughts Tournament which climaxed at the Swizzlestick Bar over the Easter weekend.

Willock claimed the top prize in the Masters Division after amassing 31 points while Gray dominated the Seniors Division to finish ahead of a tough field.

Anthony “Tony” Gomes finished second in the Masters Division while Elvis Cordice was third.

Amakusa Jeremiah played his way to a silver medal finish in the Seniors Division while Stevenson “Smoothdee” Vital finished third.

Jeremiah was named the Most Improved Player and received a prize from Cosbert Sargeant of Car Zone.

The tournament ran from April 3-8.