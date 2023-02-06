Willikies trounce Bullets, Blackhawks and Five Islands play to a draw

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

Willikies Warriors recorded the biggest win of the weekend in the Antigua Premier League (APL) by trouncing Pigotts Bullets 5-1 at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Technical Centre.

Novelle Francis was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors, scoring in the 22nd and 71st minutes.

Goals also came from Akeem Weekes (47th), Dennie Henry (57th) and James Simon (69th).

Tian Samuel (89th) was the lone goal-scorer for Bullets.

A 74th minute goal from Donovan Jno-Baptiste was the decider that gave Grenades FC a 1-0 victory over Cedar Grove Blue Jays FC.

In the other match played that day, Liberta Blackhawks held Five Islands FC to a three-all draw.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Greenbay Hoppers defeated Parham FC 2-0, while in the lone First Division encounter Potters Tigers FC edged out Green City FC, 3-2.

Hoppers’ Javorn Stevens converted from the penalty spot in the 2nd minute while the other goal came from Ammiel Joseph in the 80th for the win.

A 94th minute conversion from Delon Moore secured a much-needed win for Potters Tigers.

Goals also came from Ordel Samuel in the 15th and 93rd minutes while, for Green City, Ngozie Harvey recorded a brace scoring in the 59th and 79th minutes.