Willikies man charged for fatal road accident

Police have arrested and charged 29-year-old Glen Greene of Willikies for causing death by dangerous driving.

Greene was the driver of the vehicle in which 21-year-old Zuri Holder was a passenger, when it got into a collision on Sir Sydney Walling Highway in the vicinity of XPZ Supermarket on January 2.

Holder was pronounced dead two days later at Mount St John’s Medical Centre.

His death was recorded as the country’s first road fatality of the year.

Greene is expected before court Friday.